Orlando Pirates striker Mabasa rues ‘dropping heads’ in Mamelodi Sundowns defeat

Orlando Pirates forward Tshegofatso Mabasa feels they enjoyed most of the advantage in their 2-0 defeat against Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday.

Mabasa is disappointed that Bucs had dropped their heads to give up the contest. A Peter Shalulile second-half brace saw Sundowns beat Pirates to cling on at the top of the Premier Soccer League table.

It was Pirates’ first defeat of the season, having previously managed two wins and as many draws.

Mabasa lasted the entire match and gives his opinion on how they lost it to the PSL defending champions.

“It’s very disappointing on our side. I believe the game was very balanced,” Mabasa told Pirates media.

“It swung in our favour at times up until we made that first mistake and we conceded. The guys started to drop their heads a bit but we kept on going. We had our chances as well towards the end of the game.

“Those chances could have gone to win us the match. But if it’s not your day, it’s not your day. But good effort from the boys and I believe we will lift up our heads from this result and continue to work hard.”

It was the second straight match for Mabasa to start this season after also being in the line-up against Chippa United last weekend when he scored one of Pirates’ goals in the 3-1 win.

The striker had also been on target in the 1-0 victory over Swallows FC the previous weekend.

After suffering the defeat, Pirates now prepare to visit Cape Town City next weekend.

They will be facing City who drew 0-0 against Swallows FC on Friday.

In their match against Sundowns, Pirates fielded a largely unchanged side that has mostly been doing duty this season.

Mabasa was leading their attack while being supported by Deon Hotto and Vincent Pule from the flanks.

Paseka Mako and Bandile Shandu manned the wingbacks on the left and right sides respectively.

Happy Jele and Thulani Hlatshwayo were the twin centre-backs while Goodman Mosele, Abel Mabaso and Terrence Dzvukamanja played in midfield.