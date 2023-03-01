Orlando Pirates striker Lepasa on his loan move to SuperSport: 'With one mistake you are out'

Zakhele Lepasa has revealed he handed in a loan transfer request to join SuperSport United after not getting regular game time

Lepasa was not getting consist game time at Pirates

He then went to SSU on loan in January

He is not sure if he will return to Pirates

WHAT HAPPENED? The 26-year-old joined Matsatsantsa on a six-month loan deal after struggling for game time at Pirates. The Bafana Bafana forward had featured in 13 games across all competitions while scoring just once for the Buccaneers this season.

With stiff competition for playing time, he believed his career was in danger of stalling at Pirates and this prompted him to ask to be sent to SuperSport on loan. He says Pirates were initially reluctant to let him join the Tshwane side but he insisted.

WHAT LEPASA SAID: “I’m the one who went there and asked for a loan and the club didn’t agree, [but] they didn’t want it dragged the whole of January,” said Lepasa as per Sowetan Live.

“But I asked for it because I thought I needed to play a bit more so I could gain my confidence back. Being back and forth playing then three games you don’t play then you play, you don’t know where your career is going, so that’s why I asked for a loan.

“I still have a lot of years left at Pirates, so I just thought about it that every year the same thing will happen. Probably when the season ends they will bring three more strikers then you will always be down there, you push yourself, but with one mistake you are out.”

AND WHAT MORE? Lepasa also casts doubt on his return to Pirates when his loan stint ends. The attacker is not ruling out the possibility of staying at SuperSport for a longer period.

“It doesn’t work out for me that’s why I’m saying I’m not thinking of going back to Pirates as such,” Lepasa said.

"For me, it is just to focus here and work hard because football only changes your life if you are on the field, not on the bench. Honestly, at the moment, I’m not thinking of going back or what will happen at the end of the season, for me is to try and focus and try to help here.

“When the transfer window opens again, we will see what happens if I have to go back or not. It will also depend on what I want for myself and what’s available.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Competition is strong upfront at Pirates with a large pool of forwards for coach Jose Riveiro to select from. This saw Kwame Peprah leaving for a loan spell at Maritzburg United. Terrence Dzvukamanja is currently the most preferred forward, followed by Kermit Erasmus.

Lepasa left just as Cameroon striker Souaibou Marou had arrived in what also became a threat to Evidence Makgopa, Ndumiso Mabena and Bienvenu Eva Nga’s prospects of enjoying regular minutes.

WHAT NEXT FOR LEPASA? Lepasa has made three appearances for SuperSport in all competitions and started all three games.

But he is yet to score for Matsatsantsa and will need to start finding the back of the net regularly if he is to convince Riveiro to have him back at Pirates, or convince other clubs of his value in the pre-season transfer window.