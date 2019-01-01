Orlando Pirates striker Justin Shonga heaps praise on finishing coach Stephane Adam

The Bucs forward has spoken about the difference made by their finishing coach so far this season

Orlando Pirates striker Justin Shonga says there is a huge difference in their camp because they are scoring goals since the arrival of finishing coach Stephane Adam.

The Zambia international says the Buccaneers forwards are now composed in the final third because of Adam’s contribution to sharpening their finishing.

“Since the arrival of the finishing coach, Stephane Adam, we’ve improved a lot from last season,” Shonga told the media.

“He is a good coach. He has played football before. He knows football, and he gives us the right training at the right time,” he added.

Having netted seven for coach Milutin Sredojevic’s men in all competitions and provided five assists so far, Shonga says Adam is also good at analysing the opposition.

In their goal tally in the Premier Soccer League (PSL), Pirates have netted 25 goals as they sit second on the log table.

“Before he trains us, he analyses the defenders that we are going to be playing against. He then takes us to the training pitch and gives us hints on their movements and everything in terms of the finishing, and how calm we need to be when we’re in the box,” revealed the striker.

“I think that it’s paying off for us. We’re more composed in every chance that we get, and we’re growing in confidence,” he concluded.

Just after netting three goals in their Caf Champions League match against Horoya AC of Guinea where Shonga scored twice, Pirates will now meet Baroka FC in the league.

The encounter allows the Soweto giants to avenge their Telkom Knockout Cup final loss which they suffered at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium late last year.