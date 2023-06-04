Orlando Pirates forward Kermit Erasmus has defended his scoring ratio after returning to the Buccaneers with high expectations on him.

Erasmus returned to Pirates last season

But he was not a regular scorer like before

He comments on his lack of goals

WHAT HAPPENED? The 32-year-old scored just one goal in 18 Premier Soccer League appearances and had three in seven cup games. He also managed five assists across all competitions.

He had returned to Pirates for a second stint at the club and more goals were expected from him, but he dismissed talk that he struggled for goals.

WHAT ERASMUS SAID: "You could possibly say that [I don't score a lot] but if I have to be selfish then you could actually use that phrase," Erasmus said as per KickOff.

"But I'm too much of a team player to be thinking of myself in front of goals because I'd rather have a 100 percent goal [chance] than a 60 percent chance of me shooting when I could pass to somebody to score a tap-in.

"Because at the end of the day we win as a team or we lose as a team, so if you're looking at statistics, okay, you can put it like that. I'm looking at what I can win together with my team. I wanna be remembered for the collective, not for the individuals. Can I get my ratio up on scoring, with games? Of course.

"And this season for me has just been about making sure we get to what we set ourselves to achieve and that was these two trophies and position two [on the log]. So in the new season we'll see what happens."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: As Pirates coach Jose Riveiro refreshes his squad for next season, a number of the Buccaneers strikers are expected to be shown the exit door. Most Pirates forwards struggled for goals last term and those that could leave include Bienvenue Eva Naga and Ndumiso Mabena.

But Erasmus' future appears secure at the Soweto giants given the amount of game time he enjoyed under Riveiro. As Pirates go to the Caf Champions League, the Spaniard would likely call on experienced players in his squad like Erasmus who have experience in that competition.

WHAT NEXT FOR ERASMUS? The Pirates striker would be hoping to improve on last season's performances when the Buccaneers regroup for the new term.