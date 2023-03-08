Orlando Pirates stars Maela, Ndah and Ofori back amid midfield injury crisis

Orlando Pirates have issued an update on the injury situation in their camp ahead of their Nedbank Cup Round of 16 clash against Venda

WHAT HAPPENED? Pirates have been missing several key players in their recent games in the PSL as they hunt down SuperSport United in second place on the table. They have also been trying to stay ahead of fourth-placed Kaizer Chiefs who they are one place above due to goal difference alone.

The crisis has affected them more in defence where coach Jose Riveiro had to start, in their last game against Swallows FC, central defender Sandile Mthethwa who has been struggling for game time.

But there is some good news in the Buccaneers camp as the club announced captain Innocent Maela has resumed training, joined by another centre-back Olisa Ndah and goalkeeper Richard Ofori who has been on the sidelines since November 2022.

But two key midfielders are not yet back but are expected to resume training in the upcoming weeks.

WHAT WAS SAID: “Experienced midfielder Thabang Monare has been one of the notable absentees from the matchday squad over the past month, with his last appearance in the starting XI coming against Mamelodi Sundowns in early February,” announced Piratesinastatement.

“This has been due to a thigh muscle strain reported in the lead-up to the recent home league fixture against Maritzburg United, which also forced him to miss the subsequent Soweto Derby clashes against Kaizer Chiefs and Swallows, respectively.

“The player has made some progress in recovering from the knock, and is expected to return to training next week. Monare is joined on the injury list by Goodman Mosele, who is scheduled to return to full training in the coming weeks along with Bandile Shandu.

“The 23-year-old midfielder is expected to start light training by the end of the current week after picking up an ankle ligament injury, while Shandu is also scheduled to return before the end of the month after treatment on a stiff hamstring.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite having a number of players out injured, Pirates have shown they have depth in their squad. The absence of Monare and Mosele has not been much felt with Miguel Timm, Ben Motswari and Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo doing well in central midfield.

Sipho Chaine has made Ofori a forgotten man during the Ghana international goalkeeper’s time out. Riveiro was forced to turn to Mthethwa last week and the lanky defender did not disappoint at the heart of defence.

WHAT NEXT FOR PIRATES? The Buccaneers will face Venda Academy in Saturday's Nedbank Cup Round of 16 tie at Orlando Stadium.

But even though he is back from injury, Maela will not play as he is serving the last match of suspension after being red-carded in the Soweto Derby against Kaizer Chiefs.