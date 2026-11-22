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Pirates secured their place in the Carling Knockout Cup final following a hard-fought victory over Stellenbosch FC on Saturday. The Buccaneers relied on a second-half tactical shift to overcome their physical opponents and remain on course for domestic silverware.

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Tactical discipline key to Pirates victory

Orlando Pirates young sensation Mpho Padime has shed light on the tactical adjustments that propelled the Buccaneers into the Carling Knockout Cup final.

The 19-year-old playmaker, who has been in sensational form recently, was named Man of the Match for the second consecutive game in the competition.

Speaking to the club's official media channel, Padime explained that the team had to weather a physical storm from the Cape Winelands outfit. The first half had seen a somewhat sluggish start from the Buccaneers, which required a significant mental reset in the locker room. By maintaining their composure and sticking to their technical identity, Pirates were eventually able to break down a resilient and aggressive Stellenbosch defensive line late in the second half.

“I feel very happy, and firstly, I want to thank the fans who came out to support us,” Padime said in his post-match interview. The youngster is keeping his feet firmly on the ground despite his meteoric rise, noting that both his international experiences with the South African Under-23 side and his recent domestic performances are simply stepping stones for his future development at the club.

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“From the national team [SA U23] to Pirates, this is motivation that I have to keep working harder because I haven’t arrived yet [with performance]. Even the coach has also been telling me that I have not arrived yet where I’m heading,” the teenage star added. His humility reflects the culture Ouaddou is building, ensuring that the club's emerging talents remain focused on continuous improvement rather than early career hype.

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Overcoming the physicality of Stellenbosch

The halftime team talk proved to be the turning point for Pirates, as Ouaddou identified that Stellenbosch were attempting to turn the semi-final into a battle of attrition.

Padime recalled the specific instructions given by the manager to ensure they didn't fall into the trap set by their opponents. “During halftime, the coach told us that our first 15 minutes was slightly flat and that these people [Stellies] will try and be physical and make the game about physicality. So, as long as we play the football we know, we will overcome them. Stretching them and we’ll get the goals,” the midfielder explained.

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The execution of this plan became evident as the second half progressed, with Pirates growing in confidence while Stellenbosch began to fatigue.

Reflecting on the final stages of the match, Padime acknowledged that the depth of the squad was a major factor in securing the win. The ability to bring on quality finishers late in the game validated the coach's halftime assessment. “The substitutes also helped us,” Padime concluded, as Pirates now turn their attention to the upcoming final with the hope of adding silverware to their trophy cabinet this season.