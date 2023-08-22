Orlando Pirates star Vincent Pule opens up about injury struggles & Soweto giants' Caf Champions League ambitions

Vincent Pule speaks about his injury troubles at Orlando Pirates and he is wary about age playing being a factor in his recovery.

Pule opens up about injury struggles

He looks forward to making his return

Pule talks about Champions League ambitions

WHAT HAPPENED: Orlando Pirates attacker Vincent Pule has not featured for the Buccaneers this season as he is on the sidelines nursing an injury. The 31-year-old has opened up about his injury woes, which saw him miss some action last season when Pirates won the Nedbank Cup and MTN8.

WHAT WAS SAID: "Since I had my first operation, I've been struggling with a lot of injuries and hopefully this season I will be injury-free and back on the field," he was quoted as saying by iDiskiTimes.

"You have to make sure that everything goes according to plan in order to stay longer in the field. Whenever you have surgery or anything, when you get older, your body tends to break down a little bit. I think you have to do everything that you can to make sure that your body is well in shape so you can stay longer in the field," he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pirates have started their journey in the Caf Champions League as they edged Comoros side Djabal 1-0 in the first-leg match of the preliminary round. Bucs will play the second-leg later this week and Pule has underlined the importance of making a footprint in African football.

"At Pirates, you always have to compete in the Caf Champions League. I think the club has a rich history in Caf. So we must make sure that every single year we are competing in the Caf Champions League.

"I think as a country, it brings more vibe to the country, representing your country on different stages. I think it is important as well for the younger ones, for the national team and I think it's important that we do better in the Caf Champions League this season," said Pule.

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers are not the only team struggling with injuries as Mamelodi Sundowns added Peter Shalulile to their list. Kaizer Chiefs, on the other hand, are worried about Ranga Chivaviro who walked off in a 1-0 win at TS Galaxy.

WHAT'S NEXT: Pirates take on Djabal this Friday at the Orlando Stadium as they are expected to advance to the next round of Caf Champions League qualification.