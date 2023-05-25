Orlando Pirates star Timm reveals 'a virus in Bucs locker room' ahead of Nedbank final

Orlando Pirates midfielder Miguel Timm insists the Sea Robbers are determined to end the season with a Nedbank Cup trophy.

Pirates to play Sekhukhune in Nedbank Cup final

Bucs have already won MTN8 and qualified for Caf CL

Timm and Maela share their feelings ahead of the match

WHAT HAPPENED: Pirates made it to their second major final this season after defeating old rivals Kaizer Chiefs in the semi-final.

They are now scheduled to play Sekhukhune United who went past Stellenbosch in the last four hurdle.

Timm concedes winning the MTN8 trophy brought an unexplainable feeling in the team, and it made them hungry for more success.

It is the reason why the midfielder is optimistic the Sea Robbers have a chance to be crowned on Saturday at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

WHAT HE SAID: "We are obviously going to this game with a lot of hunger and desire to get that feeling we had in the MTN8 final," Timm told the media ahead of the game.

"I must say it is an addictive one, it has become a virus in the locker room in a good way and we are looking forward to the weekend and we hope we come together and lift the trophy."

AND WHAT IS MORE: Innocent Maela missed the MTN8 triumph owing to an injury, but he is expected to feature against Babina Noko.

"What we can promise is the team that will play with dedication, a team that will play to win, a team that is ready to compete and play for one another," the defender assured.

"God willing, we will win the match. But we will follow the coach’s game plan, his instructions, and how we will approach the match."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It will be the third time Pirates play Sekhukhune this season. In the previous two meetings - both in the Premier Soccer League, Bucs lost and drew, meaning coach Jose Riveiro has not tasted a win against Sekhukhune.

The Buccaneers are riding high in confidence after qualifying for the Caf Champions League next season.

Sekhukhune finished in the top-eight bracket and will play in the MTN8, and have a Caf Confederation Cup ticket by qualifying for the Nedbank Cup final.

WHAT NEXT: Riveiro hopes to get his first win against Sekhukhune on Saturday and end the 2022/23 campaign with two trophies.