Orlando Pirates star Thapelo Mokobodi reflects on Man of the Match display in Soweto Derby win - 'I’m grateful for the opportunity'

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The Sea Robbers midfielder has expressed his delight after playing a starring role in the Buccaneers' triumph over Kaizer Chiefs. The creative playmaker produced a standout performance to help his side secure vital bragging rights and keep pace at the summit of the Betway Premiership.

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Derby heroics at FNB Stadium

Thapelo Mokobodi proved to be the difference-maker for Orlando Pirates as they edged out arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs in a pulsating Soweto Derby. The 23-year-old, who has quickly become a focal point in the Buccaneers' engine room, provided the decisive spark that allowed the Sea Robbers to claim maximum points in front of a capacity crowd. His vision and composure were on full display throughout the high-stakes encounter at FNB Stadium.

“It’s my first derby and I’m grateful for the opportunity to represent this club,” Mokobodi told the club's media team after the final whistle. “What a blessings to be part of this. To able to experience such game. It’s not an easy game, it’s not just a game but it’s between rivals – the Soweto giants. I mean we had to show up. We had to win cos you know how adaptive it was to get the three points which we did.”

Listening to coach Ouaddou

Mokobodi’s unselfishness in the final third was a key theme of the afternoon, and the midfielder revealed that his approach was heavily influenced by the tactical instructions of head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou.

“Look, it’s something the coach has been telling us: when your teammate is in a better position, just give him a gift, you know, a blessing so that he can score," he said. “If he scores, we all win together, so I don’t need to be selfish; I just have to pass it.”

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Overcoming a slow start

Despite the eventual victory, the midfielder noted that Pirates were forced to dig deep after a testing first half. The tactical battle in the middle of the park was intense, and Chiefs threatened to seize momentum after their equaliser. Mokobodi highlighted the team's mental resilience as the primary factor that allowed them to regain control and eventually find the winning goal that silenced the Amakhosi faithful in the stands.

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“We had to create something. It wasn’t an easy game first half, but then we had to try our best to get an early goal which we did. And they scored and we had to react [because] honestly our first half wasn’t so good. But we had to represent the badge very well,” the midfielder added. His ability to navigate these difficult periods has earned him significant praise from the technical staff and supporters alike.

Chasing the Premiership title

The three points gained from the derby have propelled the Buccaneers to 25 points from their opening nine league fixtures.

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Next on the agenda for Ouaddou’ side is a Carling Knockout Cup quarter-final clash against Sekhukhune United.