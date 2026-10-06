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Thalente Mbatha Orlando Pirates preseason
Sinolwetu Tompela

Orlando Pirates star Thalente Mbatha lifts the lid on Abdeslam Ouaddou’ showboating approach - 'He lets you do your own thing'

Premier Soccer League
Orlando Pirates
T. Mbatha
A. Ouaddou
Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
MTN 8 Cup
Orlando Pirates vs TS Galaxy
TS Galaxy

The 26-year-old midfielder has offered insight into the coach’s views on showboating, revealing that the Buccaneers mentor is more concerned with getting the job done than putting a lid on their natural flair. His stance has already sparked debate, with many wondering how the French-Moroccan tactician would handle the Sea Robbers’ naturally gifted stars.

Orlando Pirates star Thalente Mbatha has stepped forward to clarify the coaching philosophy of Abdeslam Ouaddou, particularly regarding the coach's public disapproval of unnecessary flair.

Mbatha insists that the message from the former Morocco international has been slightly misinterpreted by the public. Speaking during the club's media engagement session prior to the highly anticipated MTN8 final, he explained that Ouaddou's primary concern is the final scoreline rather than a total ban on individual expression.

"Coach doesn’t necessarily mean he doesn’t like showboating; coach is a person who likes goals and likes playing direct football, but the moment you score more goals, he is a person who can let you showboat," Mbatha said, as per iDiski Times.

"I believe in terms of him speaking about not liking showboating things, it’s because the goals are not enough, so the more you put four or five goals in the back of the net, he lets you do your own thing."

Beyond the tactical demands of the first team, Mbatha also praised the rapport Ouaddou has built with the club's younger players. The coach has reportedly taken a keen interest in the prospects emerging from the Bucs development structures, utilising his extensive career in European football to guide their transitions.

Mbatha believes that Ouaddou’s background, featuring nearly two decades at the highest level of the professional game, gives him a unique perspective on nurturing talent.

"And coach is one person who is really friendly and able to help youngsters," Mbatha noted.

"He played 17 years in the top professional league, so I believe it’s something that will continue. I’m encouraging these youngsters coming through from DDC, and I believe it’s something that coach really wants."

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