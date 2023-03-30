Orlando Pirates star Saleng and Mamelodi Sundowns' Mailula beaten to top PSL award by Stellenbosch FC's Rayners

Mamelodi Sundowns' Rhulani Mokwena has been crowned Coach of the Month with Iqraam Rayners of Stellenbosch winning Player of the Month crown.

Downs were undefeated despite busy Caf schedule

Masandawana close to winning PSL title

Rayners beat Saleng, Mailula to Award

WHAT HAPPENED: Sundowns managed two wins and a draw in the specified period; they started with a 1-0 Premier Soccer League win over Orlando Pirates before claiming a massive 5-1 victory over Royal AM. The Brazilians then settled to a 1-1 draw away against Stelelnbosch, the results that put him ahead of Gavin Hunt of SuperSport United and Stellies' coach Steve Barker.

WHAT WAS SAID: "Coach Mokwena deserves a lot of credit for how they have attacked their spell of league games during this period, by dominating their opponents while also busy with CAF Champions League football," the judges said in a joint statement.

"They have been unstoppable and the way Mokwena has rotated his squad but still maintained the winning formula has been impressive to witness."

AND WHAT IS MORE: Rayners also became the first Stellies player to secure the Player of the Month crown owing to his exploits.

The 27-year-old scored five goals in four matches in the months of February and March to defeat Monnapule Saleng of Pirates and Downs' Cassius Mailula.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mokwena has now won the accolade twice after winning the December/January award.

He is almost winning the club's sixth successive PSL title thanks to Masnadawana's excellent form this season.

Rayners will be determined to help Stellies finish within the top-eight bracket to qualify for MTN8 competition next season.

WHAT NEXT: Sundowns are preparing to play Coton Sport on Saturday in the final Group B match of the Caf Champions League competition.

Stellenbosch will play Kaizer Chiefs on the same day but in the Premier Soccer League.