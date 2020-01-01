Orlando Pirates star Pule part of Ntseki's changes to Bafana Bafana Afcon squad

Five players have been roped in to complete the team bidding to qualify for the tournament to be staged in Cameroon

national team coach Molefi Ntseki has replaced six players withdrawn from his squad for the back-to-back (Afcon) qualifiers against Sao Tome e Principe.

Currently placed second in Group C, Bafana Bafana will host Sao Tome at Moses Mabhida Stadium on November 13, before taking the battle to Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium where they will be the away side.

Headlining the replacements is midfielder Vincent Pule as well as the duo of defender Mosa Lebusa and utility player Thapelo Morena.

’s Thabo Nodada and Bloemfontein centre-back Tshepo Rikhotso have also been called-up despite the latter featuring in just one league match and two MTN8 games so far this season.

“Mosa Lebusa, Vincent Pule, Thapelo Morena, Tshepo Rikhotso and Thabo Nodada have been drafted into the Bafana Bafana squad to play Sao Tome,” a statement on the Bafana Bafana Twitter account read on Monday.

The changes come after Thibang Phete, Thulani Serero, Andile Jali, Reeve Frosler, Thamsanqa Mkhize and Abubakar Mobara were dropped for "medical reasons."

The Cape Town City duo of Mkhize and Mobara will not be part of the Bafana Bafana squad after testing positive for coronavirus, while Frosler was injured during ’ MTN8 semi-final, second leg defeat by Orlando Pirates on Sunday.

Injuries have also ruled out Sundowns midfielder Jali as well as United Arab Emirates-based midfielder Thulani Serero.

It is not yet exactly clear why Phete has been withdrawn but either Lebusa or Rikhotso could play in his place.

Bafana Bafana were expected to start training on Monday in Durban.

A number of players have already reported for camp but striker Luther Singh was expected to join his teammates late on Monday from .

attacker Percy Tau and -based Keagan Dolly were expected to land in South Africa early Tuesday.

Midfielder Kamohelo Mokotjo, Carlisle United’s Dean Furman, Bongani Zungu, who made his Glasgow debut on Sunday were expected to join camp late on Tuesday.

After two rounds of matches, South Africa are second in Group C led by who enjoy a three-point lead. Sao Tome anchor the standings, while Sudan are in position three.