Orlando Pirates star Oswin Appollis nearly walked away from football for good - 'It took a lot of convincing'

Success in professional football often hinges on more than just raw talent; it requires a support system that refuses to let potential go to waste. For Orlando Pirates winger Oswin Appollis, that support system came in the form of Kwanele Kopo.

The former Pretoria Callies coach has shed light on the dark period in the player's life when he almost turned his back on the beautiful game following an exit from SuperSport United.

Appollis had drifted away from the professional structure after the 2020/21 campaign, returning to his home in Cape Town.

The intervention came when Kopo, who had previously worked with the winger in the youth ranks at SuperSport, took up a new post at Pretoria Callies.

"At that time, he had been sitting at home for over a year not playing football, and it was very painful for me as a football coach and for someone who is passionate about youngsters and South African talent. I immediately called him, and it took a lot of convincing getting him to come back," Kopo stated, as quoted by Kickoff.

Kopo knew that the financial side of the deal would not be the main attraction for a player who had lost his way, so he focused on the emotional and professional benefits of returning.

"I said to him, listen, 'You're not going to earn a lot at Callies, but give me a season to try and get you back into the system,' and one of the motivating things that I told him was that I was part of the Under-23 setup as an assistant coach to David Notoane and we were going for the second phase of qualifying for the Olympics," Kopo explained regarding his recruitment strategy.

The coach further explained that he used the winger's age and previous international experience as a key motivator.

"And I felt Oswin, having played for SA Under-20, he deserved to play, definitely for U23. I said, 'The next generation is your age, you can't miss out on Under-23. And having spoken to him and his mother, that was the ultimate convincing. From then on, look at what has happened," Kopo concluded.