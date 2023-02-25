Olisa Ndah's own-goal earned Kaizer Chiefs a 1-0 win over Orlando Pirates in Saturday's PSL encounter.

Maela was sent off and Ndah netted an own-goal

Chiefs completed a league double over Pirates

Zwane made history after masterminding a win

WHAT HAPPENED?: Amakhosi bounced back to winning ways in the PSL when defeated the Buccaneers in a game played at FNB Stadium.

The two teams struggled to create clear cut chances in the first-half with goalkeepers Brandon Petersen and Sipho Chaine making routine saves.

Pirates were reduced to 10 players on the hour-mark when Innocent Maela was shown a straight red card for denying Chiefs a clear goalscoring opportunity as he fouled Christian Basomboli Saile.

The hosts then piled pressure on the Buccaneers and the visitors' defence crumbled in the 89th minute when substitute Olisa Ndah netted an own-goal to seal Chiefs' 1-0 win.

ALL EYES ON: Arthur Zwane with Chiefs fans having called for the coach's dismissal following a defeat to Lamontville Golden Arrows last weekend.

However, the win over Pirates has eased pressure on the 49-year-old tactician who made history by becoming the first South African-born coach to mastermind two league wins over Pirates in the same season in the PSL era.

He is third coach to do so after British tactician Stuart Baxter and Germany-born mentor Ernst Middendorp who also led Amakhosi to two league wins over Bucs in the same campaign.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs recorded their fifth successive win in the PSL over Pirates whose two-match unbeaten run came to an end.

The win saw Amakhosi remain fifth on the PSL standings, but they are now five points behind second-placed SuperSport United with nine matches left.

While Pirates also remain third on the standings - five points behind SuperSport as the battle to finish in the second spot continues.

Log leaders, Mamelodi Sundowns need just three wins from their last nine matches to clinch the championship.

WHAT IS NEXT?: Chiefs will be away to Richards Bay on March 4 as they look to make it two successive wins.

While Pirates will be keen to grab the Soweto Derby bragging rights when they face Swallows FC on March 3.