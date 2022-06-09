Orlando Pirates star Mhango and reported Kaizer Chiefs target Zulu among AmaZulu FC's 10 new signings

Usuthu have been among the busiest PSL clubs in the transfer market as they prepare for the upcoming 2022-23 campaign

AmaZulu FC have announced the signing of 10 new players including Orlando Pirates star Frank Mhango and Chippa United defender Veluyeke Zulu.



Mhango was expected to join Usuthu after the club's chairman Sandile Zungu confirmed that the Malawi international would be joining the Durban side in a deal which saw Tapelo Xoki move to Pirates.



The KwaZulu-Natal giants have now officially confirmed the signing of the experienced forward as he ends his three-year stint with the Buccaneers where he won the 2019/20 PSL Golden Boot award.



AmaZulu have reinforced their defence by bringing in Zulu who was heavily linked with Kaizer Chiefs after a successful campaign with Chippa where he established himself as one of the top centre backs in the PSL.



The 1972 National Premier Soccer League champions seem to have beaten Chiefs to the 27-year-old player's signature with the club preparing for the 2022-23 campaign which is expected to start in August this year.



Usuthu also confirmed the signing of former Chiefs forward Dumisani Zuma, Chippa left-back Riaan Hanamub, TS Galaxy striker Augustine Chidi Kwem and Cape Town Spurs defender Thendo Mukuhmela.



Furthermore, AmaZulu confirmed that four additional players are set to be unveiled at a later stage, pending discussions in the following club statement.



AmaZulu FC is delighted to announce the signing of 10 players for the 2022/2023 season.



The new recruits are:



Thendo Mukumela

Position: Defender

Age: 24

Previous Club: Cape Town Spurs



Veluyeke Zulu

Position: Centre-back

Age: 27

Previous Club: Chippa United



Riaan Hanamub (Namibian)

Position: Defender

Age: 27

Previous Club: Chippa United



Dumisani Zuma

Position: Winger/Striker

Age: 27

Previous Club: Kaizer Chiefs



Augustine Kwem (Nigerian)

Position: Forward

Age: 24

Previous Club: TS Galaxy



Gabadinho Mhango (Malawi)

Position: Striker

Age: 29

Previous Club: Orlando Pirates



We await the conclusion of a further signing of two players and the promotion of two players from the MDC whom we will reveal as soon as it is practicable.



Once concluded, the average age of the 10 new signings will be 25 years. Incidentally, the average age of the 15 players that AmaZulu let go was 30 years.



AmaZulu wants to build the core of the team with the capacity to compete in the forthcoming season and beyond.