Orlando Pirates star Maela confident as Bafana Bafana take aim at Morocco

The 29-year-old indicated they have point to prove when they face the Atlas Lions who have been tipped to win Group K

South Africa international Innocent Maela has made Bafana Bafana's intentions clear ahead of their clash with Morocco on Thursday.



The two sides will meet in their opening match in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying group (Group K) at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco.



Having helped Orlando Pirates secure away wins over Libya's Al Ahli and Sauora of Algeria in the 2021-22 Caf Confederation Cup, Maela is confident Bafana can get a positive result in North Africa.



"We know it [the match] will be difficult for us [to win in Morocco]," Maela told the South African Football Association media department.



"We are up against quality opponents, and they are a very good team. We know that we are more than capable of winning the match and getting a favourable result here.



"We just have to be united and strong as a team, and things will go well for us on Thursday."



The experienced left-back reflected on their long journey to Morocco and he pointed out that they have a point to prove when they take on the 1976 African champions.



"The journey was difficult. The travelling was a lot, but fortunately for us, we are experienced in playing continental football," Maela said.



"The first flight was a 10-hour trip and then we had to connect and wait for another hour at the airport. After that, it was another trip lasting seven hours and 30 minutes to where we are, and then a bus ride.



"These things excite us, and they challenge us. It is what we want so that we can grow. We can prove to ourselves that we can go through and overcome these challenges."