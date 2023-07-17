Orlando Pirates star Mabasa would love to play for Komphela but he is in dark about possible loan move to Moroka Swallows

- Mabasa would love to work with new Swallows head coach
- The striker's fate is yet to be decided as far as his future is concerned
- Mabasa had an impressive run in the Cosafa Cup
WHAT HAPPENED: Tshegofatso Mabasa has been a marvel to watch in the colours of Bafana Bafana in the recently concluded Cosafa Cup. This has sparked much interest around him as he spent last season on loan at Sekhukhune United from Orlando Pirates.
The goal-getter is not certain whether he will remain with Bucs, who are currently in Spain, or he will be sent out on another loan spell. Moroka Swallows, who recently installed Steve Komphela as their head coach, is someone Mabasa would like to work with as the Birds have opened talks with Bucs over his services.
WHAT WAS SAID: "So far I can’t mention anything yet, I’m going to sit down with my agent. We will see what options we have on the table and take it from there,' Mabasa responded to questions around his future as per iDiski Times.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mabasa and Komphela previously worked together at Bloemfontein Celtic and the former would love to reunite with the ex-Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs mentor.
"I love coach Steve. He's one of the best coaches in the country. Yes, people criticise him for not winning trophies and what before (as the head coach), but he is one of the best coaches in all honesty. How many players came from his coaching and went on to do well? It will definitely be a great opportunity to be working with him again," said Mabasa
WHAT'S NEXT: The jury is still out on Mabasa's future as he will find out his fate in the next couple of days as talks between Pirates and Swallows continue.
