Orlando Pirates star Lepasa urged to 'keep his feet on the ground' ahead of Soweto derby

The 23-year-old attacker was one of the top performers when the Buccaneers dismissed Amakhosi last week

stand-in coach Fadlu Davids has demanded consistency from forward Zakhele Lepasa ahead of Sunday’s MTN8 semi-final, second leg against at FNB Stadium.

Lepasa was one of the stars of the reverse leg when he opened the scoring in the 3-0 thumping of Chiefs, with Vincent Pule and Thembinkosi Lorch contributing the other goals.

After joining Pirates from TS Galaxy at the beginning of last season, Lepasa is getting more game time this term.

He has featured in all Pirates matches so far and is expected to start again on Sunday after making the first XI in the midweek 1-0 win over Bloemfontein .

This season's form comes after he struggled for playing minutes last term where managed just five league appearances for the Soweto giants and Davids has warned the player against dropping in intensity.

“Lepasa is a player with huge potential but he has to keep his feet on the ground,” Davids told Pirates TV.

“One good performance in a derby game. In professional football it is one thing to have a good game in the derby but it’s another thing to be consistent in your performance. And we urge Lepasa to keep his feet on the ground and work hard.

“It is our goal to help him fulfil that potential but it calls for him to be calm, to be clear-structured in his thinking and try to perform in every match not only like a derby, but like it’s your last match.”

With chief striker Frank Mhango out injured, goal expectations on Lepasa, as well as other attackers Kabelo Dlamini, Lorch and Pule, are huge.

While Pirates would be out to defend what looks like a healthy 3-0 lead against Chiefs, Davids says they are still in pre-season mode and would not want to overwork players.

“No we are not thinking about the final as yet. It’s like any other match,” said Davids.

“Every match as a coach you want to win, you want to do your best, you want to prepare the team as much as you can with all details. Not to overload players but give them the right information at the right time and it’s not different to this.

“We have to prepare them from the thinking side, not to be complacent but go into the match with a right amount of attention in the game. Not to relax or be too nervous. That’s what we prepare for to ultimately get the result.

“We are playing so many matches within week five of our pre-season if you want to be realistic. Normally we have six weeks of pre-season and we are in week five now. Already we are being asked to play three games a week.

“It’s understandable, we knew it but we wanted to keep some consistency and get some fluidity in the team especially with the new players coming in.”