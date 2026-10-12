Orlando Pirates star Ghampani Lungu speaks out after heartbreaking MTN8 final penalty miss - 'We did our best'

The Moses Mabhida Stadium played host to a changing of the guard on Saturday evening as Mamelodi Sundowns defeated Orlando Pirates. The contest turned on a pivotal moment in the second half when Ghampani Lungu failed to convert from the penalty spot, a miss that ultimately proved fatal for the defending champions' chances of a comeback.

Despite the crushing nature of the defeat, the Zambian winger chose to address the fans directly through social media.

"Yesterday wasn’t the outcome we worked for," Lungu wrote on Instagram.

"We did our best as a team, but we know there’s more we could have done. Football comes with wins and losses, and this is one of those moments to reflect, learn and come back stronger."

The forward, who has been a standout performer for the Soweto giants throughout the current campaign, expressed deep gratitude for the messages of support he received following the final whistle.

He refused to let the single mistake define the team's effort, emphasising the collective responsibility shared by the squad during the high-stakes encounter in Durban.

"To everyone who has reached out with messages of encouragement and support, thank you. Every message is appreciated, and none of the love goes unnoticed.

"We take the lessons, keep our heads up and continue working," the player concluded in his emotional post.

His words highlight a resilient mindset as the club navigates the fallout of losing their domestic crown.

With the cup campaign now concluded, the primary objective for Abdeslam Ouaddou remains challenging for the CAF Champions League, while defending the Betway Premiership title and the Carling Knockout Cup.







