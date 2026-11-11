Orlando Pirates star Gamphani Lungu set to miss Carling Knockout Cup semi-final after being dropped by Zambia due to ankle injury

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The Buccaneers have been handed a significant injury concern ahead of their crucial Carling Knockout semi-final clash against Stellenbosch FC. Attacking star Gamphani Lungu has been withdrawn from the Zambia national team squad after suffering a physical setback during the international window.

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International withdrawal sparks availability concerns

Orlando Pirates face an anxious wait regarding the fitness of Gamphani Lungu after the versatile attacker was forced to withdraw from the Zambia national team. The Chipolopolo star had been called up for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Burundi, but he will now miss those fixtures to focus on his recovery.

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) confirmed the news following medical assessments at their training camp. Lungu has been a key figure for both club and country recently, making his absence a significant blow for the Zambian side as they look to secure their place in the continental tournament.

Zambia’s team doctor, George Magwende, provided a detailed update on the situation, explaining the specific nature of the problem that sidelined the Pirates man. The medical chief noted that the recovery period could extend well beyond the international break, which puts Lungu's domestic participation at risk. Fans are now closely monitoring the winger’s status as the PSL and CKC prepare to resume action following the global fixtures.

Speaking about the injury, Magwende explained the prognosis for the 28-year-old’s return to the pitch. "We also have Gamphani Lungu, who has a right ankle sprain that could take about 14-21 days," said Magwende when issuing a medical update from the Chipolopolo camp, as quoted by Soccer Laduma. This timeline suggests that Lungu could be sidelined for up to three weeks depending on his response to treatment.

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The timing is particularly frustrating for Lungu, who had been enjoying a productive start to his career at Pirates. Having joined the Soweto giants from Siwelele FC in June, he has quickly established himself as a reliable asset for the team.

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Carling Knockout semi-final race against time

The primary concern for Pirates is the upcoming Carling Knockout semi-final against Stellenbosch FC, which is slated for the weekend of November 21-22. While the Premier Soccer League has not yet confirmed the exact kick off time or date, the current medical estimation puts Lungu’s return right on the edge of that fixture.

Lungu was instrumental in the previous round of the competition, featuring for the full 90 minutes during the hard-fought 1-0 victory over Sekhukhune United. His work rate and defensive contributions were vital in securing that quarter-final win, and losing him for the semi-final would force a tactical reshuffle.

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Stellenbosch represents a formidable opponent for Pirates, and the absence of a regular starter only complicates the task at hand. The Buccaneers have shown strong form in domestic cup competitions, but the depth of their squad will be tested if Lungu remains in the treatment room.

As the international break progresses, the Pirates faithful will be hoping for positive news regarding their summer signing. Lungu has become a fan favourite due to his versatility and clinical finishing in front of goal.