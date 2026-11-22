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The Buccaneers have been hit by a major defensive crisis following the confirmation that captain Nkosinathi Sibisi will miss the remainder of the calendar year. The central defender has been a pillar of the Sea Robbers' backline, making his long-term absence a significant headache for head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou.

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Major surgery rules out Pirates skipper

Orlando Pirates have officially confirmed that they will be without the services of club captain Nkosinathi Sibisi for the foreseeable future.

The severity of the injury was detailed in an official club statement released shortly before their recent fixture. The Buccaneers confirmed the nature of the setback, stating: “The defending champions will be without captain Nkosinathi Sibisi for the remainder of the year, who sustained a medial collateral ligament (MCL) injury that required surgery and is expected to be sidelined for three to four months.”

This development forced immediate changes to the starting eleven for the Carling Knockout Cup semi-final against Stellenbosch.

The loss of Sibisi is not the only fitness concern currently plaguing the Pirates squad. The club also revealed that Zambian international Gamphani Lungu is set for a spell on the sidelines. Lungu picked up an ankle problem during the team's recent victory over Sekhukhune, further thinning the options available to the coaching staff during this high-stakes period of the season.

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Further injury concerns for Ouaddou

Regarding Lungu's status, the club provided clarity on the expected duration of his absence from the pitch. “Gamphani Lungu will also miss the match after sustaining an ankle injury in the Buccaneers’ victory over Sekhukhune earlier this month. He is expected to be out for approximately three weeks,” the official club update confirmed during their pre-match communications.

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The medical room at Mayfair is becoming increasingly crowded as several other first-team players are also unavailable.

One notable omission from the official medical update was winger Oswin Appollis. Despite being absent from the matchday squad, the club did not provide a formal explanation for his exclusion.

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As the club navigates these multiple setbacks, the focus remains on how the squad depth will cope with the loss of Sibisi. With a lengthy rehabilitation process ahead, the defender will now begin his journey back to full fitness for the 2027 restart.