Orlando Pirates star Erasmus insists he didn’t want to ‘sit at Mamelodi Sundowns just for the money’

Orlando Pirates forward Kermit Erasmus has emphasised “class is permanent” as he details his unceremonious departure from Mamelodi Sundowns.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 32-year-old beat the September 22, 2022 deadline to rejoin Pirates from the Tshwane giants after a difficult start to the season. He was being snubbed from the matchday squad and the attacker sought to get playing opportunities elsewhere.

That saw him rejoining Pirates, a club he had left in 2016 to go to France. Erasmus says even if the money was good at Sundowns, it did not motivate him to stay at Chloorkop while not playing.

WHAT ERASMUS SAID: “I know a lot of people have a lot of things to say, negative and positive,” Erasmus told Pirates media.

“But at the end of the day it’s about what you can produce on the field. Everybody has an opinion about certain things and certain situations and I don’t like to delve too much into those things.

“But one day they will know the truth about what happened. But for now, what I showed on the pitch was the truth. It just shows you that class is permanent.

“I wouldn't allow myself to sit at a team where I wouldn’t play regularly just for the money. Yes, money is important, don’t get me wrong, but at the end of the day it’s how relevant you want to stay and how serious you are about what you love doing.

“For me, football has been my bread and butter. If it wasn’t for the opportunity I was given at the beginning to start my career, I don’t think I would be having the life I have right now.

AND WHAT MORE? Erasmus was to hurt his former paymasters when Pirates visited Masandawana for the MTN8 semi-final, second leg by opening the scoring in the 3-0 win.

“What went through in my mind was just hard work and being patient and [being] ready for my moment,” added Erasmus. The way I acted [celebrating in front of Sundowns fans] in that game was not hatred towards anybody nor anyone at the club, owning or in charge of the club.

“It was just the passion I have. I love the game and I’m sure a lot of people can say that I play the game with a lot of passion.

“My celebrations are not made up. I don’t practice that, it just happens in a game. If you look at the Nedbank Cup final in 2014, I cried after the game after I scored because we had played four or five finals that season and we only won one.

“So that’s emotions you can’t describe, you can’t decide to do that now because that’s what you have planned to do. So most of my celebrations for the goals I score are based on emotion. That's just what it is.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After a good start on his return to Pirates, Erasmus has lost form and has been coming off the bench in most matches. Competition for places upfront at Pirates has become stiff with Terrence Dzvukamanja the most preferred striker.

Erasmus has scored just once in 2023 and would be keen to improve on that and reestablish himself as a regular starter.

WHAT’S NEXT FOR ERASMUS? Pirates host National First Division side Venda Academy FC in the Nedbank Round of 16 on Saturday and Erasmus would be hoping to have a say in this match if he is handed the opportunity to play.