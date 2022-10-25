Orlando Pirates star Erasmus 'hungry', just like McCarthy - Mothibi

Former Orlando Pirates forward James Mothibi has hailed in-form attacker Kermit Erasmus for bringing positive influence to the Buccaneers.

Erasmus' influence likened to that of McCarthy

Striker touted as an answer to Pirates' attacking woes

Expectations have grown bigger on the attacker

WHAT HAPPENED? Erasmus is in top form and was instrumental in the Soweto giants eliminating Mamelodi Sundowns from the MTN8 last weekend. In the previous Premier Soccer League match against Golden Arrows, Erasmus provided two assists for Monnapule Saleng's brace.

After being signed from Sundowns where he struggled for game time earlier on this season, the 32-year-old quickly established himself as Pirates’ star attacker on his return to the club. Mothibi feels Erasmus is bringing in experience and has influence like how Benni McCarthy previously did when he joined the Buccaneers after a long stint in Europe.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Orlando Pirates has hungry players. Remember that Erasmus didn’t play regularly at Mamelodi Sundowns, so the boy is hungry,” Mothibi told Soccer Laduma.

“The boy is very humble and he just wants to work and he is not about politics. I think the boy has found happiness. That slogan ‘Happy People’, we brought it into being under Kostadin Papic, so everyone wants to associate with the brand of Orlando Pirates.

“Erasmus is a good and experienced striker that I respect so much. He is someone that I have been following since when he was young and I respect him for the positive influence that he brings to the Pirates set-up. He is just like Benni McCarthy for me, or similar.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pirates have been struggling in front of goal ever since Frank Mhango scored 16 league goals three seasons ago. The return of Erasmus appears to have provided them with the attacking solutions they have been searching for.

WHAT NEXT FOR ERASMUS? Pirates have another big fixture this coming weekend when they collide with traditional rivals Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto derby. Erasmus goes into this fixture carrying more expectations after terrific performances in the last two games.