Orlando Pirates star Bulelani Sigomoshe showered with praise by former teammate for key role in promotion push - 'He played a crucial role'

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The Buccaneers appear to have secured a diamond in the rough with the acquisition of the 26-year-old, according to his former colleague Mvelo Zikakayo. The versatile defender has been tipped to make a significant impact at the Soweto giants.

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A rising star in Soweto

Orlando Pirates fans have every reason to be excited about the potential of Bulelani Sigomoshe. The defender arrived at Mayfair in September after a standout stint with Milford. His former teammate, Mvelo Zikakayo, has now gone public with a glowing endorsement of the player's attributes, suggesting the Buccaneers have signed a genuine game-changer.

Zikakayo, who witnessed the defender's rise first-hand, believes the step up to a club of Pirates' stature will only highlight his quality further. He emphasised that Sigomoshe possesses a unique blend of technical skill and physical dominance that is rare for a player in his position.

“Sigomoshe is a very good player. Without sounding like I am putting pressure on him, but that guy is a star. I played with him and I know what I am talking about. He made things happen for us and I really enjoyed playing alongside him," Zikakayo told Soccer Laduma.

Tactical versatility and speed

One of the most intriguing aspects of Sigomoshe’s game is his ability to influence matches at both ends of the pitch.

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Zikakayo expanded on these specific traits, noting that the player's offensive instincts do not detract from his defensive discipline. At Milford, he was often utilized as a winger or an attacking full-back, yet he never shirked his responsibilities when his team was under pressure.

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“He has got speed, is good with the ball at his feet and can make things happen in one-v-one situations. When he played for us, he operated as an attacking player, but he was also very good at tracking back and helping us defensively whenever we needed him," Zikakayo added when detailing the player's work rate and technical proficiency on the field.

The architect of promotion

Sigomoshe's arrival at Mayfair follows a highly successful campaign where he was instrumental in Milford's journey to the top flight.

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The transition from the NFD to a club like Pirates is a significant hurdle, but the foundation laid during that promotion push serves as a testament to his readiness.

“To sum it up, I would say he played a crucial role in helping us secure promotion from the NFD [Motsepe Foundation Championship]to the topflight,” Zikakayo concluded.