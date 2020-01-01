Orlando Pirates' squad depth is about to be tested in Soweto Derby

finally secured their maiden win of the season in the Premier Soccer League ( ) when they overcame Bloemfontein on Wednesday night.

The victory over Celtic came after two successive 1-1 draws against FC and Stellenbosch FC in their first two matches in their 2020/21 league campaign.

The Soweto giants will be hoping that the win is a kick-start to their season as they look to mount a serious challenge for the PSL title and win it for the first time since 2012.

However, injuries have started to bite now, and some of the players who have been kept out of the side will be needed soon.

Nkanyiso Zungu and Thulani Hlatshwayo were added to the Pirates injury list ahead of the clash with Celtic and they were removed from the squad which travelled to Bloemfontein.

Zungu and Hlatshwayo joined Frank Mhango, Thabiso Monyane, Bongani Sam and Tshegofatso Mabasa, who are also still receiving treatment for their respective injuries.

However, Bucs assistant coach Fadlu Davids, who was in charge of the team in the absence of head coach Josef Zinnbauer, was able to mastermind a 1-0 victory over Phunya Sele Sele.

Unfortunately, Pirates' ever-growing injury list got new members at Dr Molemela Stadium where key attackers Terrence Dzvukamanja and Thembinkosi Lorch sustained injuries.

It was a match which was won from the bench as Paseka Mako and Siphesihle Ndlovu came on as substitutes to make a solid impact on the match.

Mako set-up Ndlovu, who scored with a wonderful shot from outside the box and his first-ever goal for Pirates secured the maximum points on the night.

Davids indicated that Lorch's injury doesn't look good as the 2018/19 PSL Football of the Season went down holding his knee and he was substituted just 14 minutes into the game.

Lorch was soon followed by Dzvukamanja, who has hit the ground running at Pirates, scoring once and recorded one assist, was substituted after colliding with Justice Chabalala.

The former head coach also explained that Dzvukamanja has sustained a head injury which also doesn't look good after the Zimbabwe international was stretchered off the pitch.

Davids went on to disclose that the left-footed player joined the Soweto giants from the now-defunct with a concussion.

We shall now see what the depth of quality this Bucs squad has to offer with another Soweto Derby clash against a wounded side looming.



Pirates are heading into Sunday's MTN8 semi-final second-leg encounter against Chiefs leading 3-0 on aggregate and Bucs will advance to the final if they avoid a defeat at FNB Stadium.

However, it won't be smooth sailing for Bucs as they could be without Lorch, Dzvukamanja and Hlatshwayo, who were influential in the first-leg victory over Amakhosi last weekend.

The trio's absence would be a moment of opportunity for other players in the star-studded Pirates squad which has been built to challenge for and win major trophies this term.

The likes of Mako, Ndlovu and Happy Jele, who has not been in a regular this season, will be determined to prove that they deserve to be starters at the Houghton-based giants.

There’s no need for Pirates to panic, but they are about to be tested.