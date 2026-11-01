Orlando Pirates Soweto Derby hero Thapelo Mokobodi earns glowing praise – ‘He’s a real gem’

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The Sea Robbers midfield sensation has been identified as a future star of South African football following his match-winning contribution against Kaizer Chiefs. The 23-year-old was the architect of both goals at the FNB Stadium, leading the Buccaneers to a memorable victory over their bitter rivals.

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Derby heroics spark high praise

Orlando Pirates legend Andries Sebola has officially joined the Thapelo Mokobodi fan club after the midfielder produced a masterclass in his first-ever Soweto Derby. The former Bucs striker was left immensely impressed by how the 23-year-old handled the pressure of South Africa's biggest domestic fixture, providing the ammunition for a 2-1 victory at the FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Mokobodi was the creative engine behind the Buccaneers' success, providing the crucial assists for both Yanela Mbuthuma and Tshepang Moremi.

“And if you can check, the young Mokobodi, you are still going to hear a lot about him. The boy created both goals. I'm not surprised he played so well,” Sebola explained to Soccer Laduma.

'He’s a real gem'

The midfielder's technical quality and vision were the standout features of the afternoon, allowing Pirates to slice through the Amakhosi backline. Sebola noted that Mokobodi possesses a rare combination of intelligence and selflessness that makes him a nightmare for opposing defenders, particularly when he finds space between the lines to pick out his teammates.

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“He’s a real gem, the boy who is not even selfish, the boy who can read the game well, who can see the defence and make the defensive split passes to the strikers to finish,” he added. This vision was instrumental in the second half as Pirates asserted their dominance over their neighbours.

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Tactical shifts lead to dominance

Beyond individual brilliance, Sebola highlighted the collective effort that allowed Mokobodi and his fellow attackers to flourish.

“It was a typical game of two halves. Chiefs had their chances in the first half, but Pirates dominated the second half. In fact, it could have been 4-1 to Pirates,” Sebola noted. He observed that closing down Lebohang Maboe was the key, stating, “What Pirates got right was they closed down the spaces in midfield; that’s why Chiefs ended up substituting Lebohang Maboe. He was operating too much in the first half, but nowhere to be seen in the second half.”

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Confidence boost for Mbuthuma

While Mokobodi took the headlines, Sebola also took time to defend striker Mbuthuma, who has occasionally faced criticism from the demanding Bucs faithful.

“Mbuthuma tried his best. He was chasing. He was not even selfish when he got the ball. He was laying the ball to the on-coming midfielders to finish. I think he did well. The confidence will come back. He will score more goals, I think so,” the legend concluded. With such high-quality service coming from Mokobodi, the future looks incredibly bright for the Pirates frontline as they look to build on this derby success.