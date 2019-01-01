Orlando Pirates: South Africa is shocked by Sredojevic’s resignation – Tlale

The retired goalkeeper has shared his reaction on the news after the Serbian mentor has parted ways with the Buccaneers

Former goalkeeper John Tlale was shocked following the resignation of Milutin Sredojevic from his role as coach on Friday.

The retired Bafana Bafana net minder believes the development will destabilise the Buccaneers camp, but backs Rulani Mokwena and Fadlu Davids to steer the ship forward.

Tlale, though, is confident the 1995 African champions can bounce back against in the MTN8 on Saturday, even though Sredojevic's departure is a blow.

“I think the news will definitely destabilise the camp there is no doubt about that. It was surprising to many of the football fans in especially those of Pirates," Tlale told Goal.

“We know what he has done for the club, he took them to number two twice in the league after finding Pirates in a poor state a few seasons before his arrival.

“They nearly clinched two trophies last season. They played good football, sadly we don’t know what is happening behind the scenes and what really forced him to take the decision to resign."

Speaking about the two assistant coaches in Mokwena and Davids, Tlale is unsure if the Soweto giants can have faith in local coaches but is uncertain about the duo's abilities in the long-term.

“We don’t know what’s the plan for the club now because they have two local assistant coaches. I would like to see the club giving the local coaches a chance to prove themselves," he continued.

“We know Rulani and Fadlu have done well, but I am not sure if Rulani can still do a great job as a head coach. I think they are capable of leading the club and do a good job but let’s see if they will be given the job permanently."

On the other hand, the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations winner is confident his former side will bounce back when they meet the Lions of the North at Orlando Stadium, following back-to-back defeats in the last week.

“I think the result in Zambia and against SuperSport United could have influenced his decision, but these things happen in football where a team loses two matches in a row," responded the former Bafana keeper.

“I think they must just pick up their heads and look forward to the future. They have a talented squad, good individual players and they can collect the results going forward.

“They have the quality to bounce back especially against Highlands Park in the cup game tonight [Saturday], I think they can bounce back."