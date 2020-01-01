Orlando Pirates snap up Dzvukamanja and Makgaka

The Buccaneers have reinforced their squad by signing a striker and an attacking midfielder

have confirmed the signing of Terrance Dzvukamanja and Collins Makgaka.

Dzvukamanja and Makgaka joined the Buccaneers after parting ways with and FC respectively.

Zimbabwe international Dzvukamanja has decided to follow in the footsteps of his former teammates Thulani Hlatshwayo and Deon Hotto after Wits sold their status to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

Pirates released the following statement on Wednesday afternoon and they disclosed the length of Dzvukamanja's contract:

"Following the announcement of the signing of Thulani Hlatshwayo and Deon Hotto Kavendji on Monday, the club is pleased to announce two more additions ahead of the start of the 2020/21 season."

"Terrence Dzvukamanja and Collins Makgaka have joined the club. Dzvukamanja has put pen to paper having agreed to a three-year deal with the Buccaneers," a club statement read.

Dzvukamanja spent two seasons with Wits scoring seven goals in 44 league appearances having joined the club from Zimbabwean side Ngezi Platinum in August 2018.

The 26-year-old left-footed forward was linked with , but Pirates have since snapped him up.

The Buccaneers did not reveal the length of Makgaga's contract with the attacking midfielder having helped Baroka secure promotion to the elite league in 2016.



"Meanwhile, Makgaka joins the club from Baroka FC. The 24-year old is an exciting attacking midfielder who spent five seasons with Bakgakga," another statement read.



Makgaga is delighted to have secured a big move to the Soweto giants, who will be under pressure to win trophies in the 2019/20 campaign.

“I am pleased to have joined Orlando Pirates Football Club. I hope to repay the team for the faith that they have shown in me," he said.

Makgaka was part of the Baroka side which stunned Pirates in the final of the 2018 Telkom Knockout Cup having come on as a substitute at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Pirates are busy beefing up their squad ahead of the upcoming season which is expected to start month.