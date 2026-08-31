Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Edmilson Chaney Hope FCBackpagepix
Steve Blues

Orlando Pirates snap up another teen prodigy as Hope FC wish player 'nothing but success on this next chapter'

Premier Soccer League
Orlando Pirates
Transfers
National First Division
Premier Soccer League Qualification
Hope Doves FC

The Motsepe Foundation Championship side Hope FC have confirmed that Edmilson “Millies” Chaney has joined the Soweto club in a farewell message posted to their Facebook page.

The club confirmed the 19-year-old's departure on their social media page, with a statement that read:

Edmilson “Millies” Chaney departs Hope FC after completing a transfer to Orlando Pirates.

A young man who played an important role in our promotion and whose journey represents exactly what we want Hope FC to stand for — creating opportunities and pathways for young talent to reach the highest level.

To Millies and his family, we wish you nothing but success on this next chapter.



At the time of publication no confirmation or announcement had yet been made by Pirates.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google