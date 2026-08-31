Orlando Pirates snap up another teen prodigy as Hope FC wish player 'nothing but success on this next chapter'

The club confirmed the 19-year-old's departure on their social media page, with a statement that read:

Edmilson “Millies” Chaney departs Hope FC after completing a transfer to Orlando Pirates.

A young man who played an important role in our promotion and whose journey represents exactly what we want Hope FC to stand for — creating opportunities and pathways for young talent to reach the highest level.

To Millies and his family, we wish you nothing but success on this next chapter.









At the time of publication no confirmation or announcement had yet been made by Pirates.