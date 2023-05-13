Orlando Pirates slip up as Dzvumakanja's record-breaking PSL run comes to an end after Sekhukhune United draw

Orlando Pirates dropped important points when they drew with Sekhukhune United in Saturday's Premier Soccer League encounter.

Dzvukamanja opened the scoring

Gyimah levelled matters for Babina Noko

Bucs will now square off with AmaZulu

WHAT HAPPENED?: The Buccaneers were held to a 1-1 draw by Babina Noko in a game played at Orlando Stadium in Soweto.

The deadlock was broken in the 34th when Terrence Dzvukamanja netted with a curling header after connecting with Monnapule Saleng's top-notch cross from the right to hand Pirates the lead.

However, Babina Noko fought back and they managed to level matters through Edwin Gyimah who netted in the 38th minute to ensure that the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

PHOTOS

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The draw saw Pirates remain second on the league standings - level on points with third-placed SuperSport United.

Bucs have a superior goal difference and there is one match left for both sides as the battle to finish second and qualify for next season's Caf Champions League continues.

This was the first time Dzvukamanja's team had failed to win a league game where he scored, ending the best 100% record of any player in PSL history (14 goals in 13 winning matches) according to Opta Jabu.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR PIRATES?: The Buccaneers will be away to AmaZulu FC on May 20.

The last time Pirates lost to AmaZulu was in August 2013 and Bucs will be looking to extend their unbeaten run against Usuthu to 18 games across all competitions.