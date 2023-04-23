Orlando Pirates slip down after SuperSport United win as Kaizer Chiefs' hopes take another knock

Orlando Pirates slipped down to the third spot on the PSL standings following SuperSport United's win on Sunday.

Maseko and Lungu netted for SuperSport

Matsatsantsa remain in second spot

Bucs and Amakhosi are eyeing the runner-up spot

WHAT HAPPENED?: SuperSport claimed a 2-1 win over AmaZulu FC in a game played at the Tshwane University at Tshwane Stadium in Pretoria.

Goals from Thapelo Maseko and Ghampani Lungu gave Matsatsantsa a two-goal lead, but Usuthu pulled one back through Bongi Ntuli.

However, Ntuli's late goal proved to be a mere consolation for the KwaZulu-Natal giants as Masatsantsa held on to secure their 13th league win of the season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The win elevated SuperSport to the second spot on the league standings as they leapfrogged Pirates.

Matsatsantsa are a point above third-placed Pirates who have a game in hand as the race to finish second and qualify for the Caf Champions League intensifies.

Meanwhile, Kaizer Chiefs are placed fourth in the standings having succumbed to a 1-0 loss to Sekhukhune United on Sunday.

The Soweto giants are six points behind SuperSport, but Chiefs have a game in hand.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR RUNNERS-UP HOPEFULS?: Chiefs will be away to Chippa United on Thursday as PSL action continues.

Pirates are scheduled to visit TS Galaxy on April 30 and SuperSport are set to square off with Stellenbosch FC on May 5.