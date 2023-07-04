Orlando Pirates slammed for Spain pre-season as opposed to Africa tour - 'Bucs are going to play Caf CL & facilities are not good'

Lucky Lekgwathi believes his former team Orlando Pirates should have played friendly games in Africa as opposed to camping in Spain.

Pirates to play friendly matches in Spain

They are preparing for Caf CL

Lekgwathi shares his opinion

WHAT HAPPENED: After finishing second in the Premier Soccer League, Pirates qualified for the 2023/24 Caf Champions League.

They are set for a European tour this month in preparation for the new season. However, Lekgwathi argues it would have been better if the Soweto Giants should have considered a tour in the continent.

WHAT HE SAID: "My take is that it is a good thing. If I was a player, it would be my wish to be in the pre-season in Europe, and I wish the same for the current players," Lekgwathi told SNL24.

"My concern is that we are going to play in the [Caf] Champions League and we know how some of the facilities in Africa are not good, but it will be good to go to Europe.

"It is a good thing to play against teams from Europe so that they can experience these things and you never know that some of them can get contracts from teams in Europe," he continued.

"We will see after the tours after both Pirates and Sundowns will perform. Both teams need to get credit for being able to give their players that experience and platform. Not everybody gets an opportunity to have a pre-season in Europe."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Riveiro's first game in the European tour will be on July 13 against Maccabi Tel Aviv of Israel.

They will then play Ecuadorian outfit Independiente da Valle two days later and end their tour with another fixture with UD Las Palmas on July 19.

WHAT NEXT: Currently, Bucs are in Rustenburg where they will be camped until July 8.