Orlando Pirates slammed for letting Jele down? - 'At Royal AM people are not denied opportunities'

WHAT HAPPENED: The veteran centre-back has joined Royal AM as a free agent after being released by Pirates at the beginning of the season.

Thwihli Thwahla coach Maduka is now raving about his new catch, insisting his leadership will be key.

He further insisted the 35-year-old needs an opportunity to prove he can still compete at the highest level.

WHAT HE SAID: "One thing about Royal AM, we don’t deny people opportunities," Maduka told iDiski Times.

"Happy is one of the leaders as he did well in football. He is here with us and let’s see football wise you all know what Happy can do, he is not new in the game.

"He is an experienced player, he is a leader, so it was good to see him being part of the club on Thursday when I had my first training."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Jele managed to play more than 400 matches for the Sea Robbers and 376 starts, more than any other player to have played for the Soweto side.

He is making a return to the Chatsworth Stadium, the venue he made his debut in September 2006 at just 19 years of age for Bucs against Maritzburg United under coach Milutin Sredojevic.

WHAT NEXT: Jele might make his debut against Golden Arrows away on Saturday in a Premier Soccer League match.