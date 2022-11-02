Orlando Pirates skipper Maela opens up on his fitness ahead of MTN8 final against AmaZulu

Orlando Pirates captain Innocent Maela has spoken about his race to recover in time for Saturday’s MTN8 final against AmaZulu at Moses Mabhida.

Maela did not finish the Soweto Derby due to a hamstring injury

But he has returned to training

Now, the Bucs skipper speaks about his path to recovery

WHAT HAPPENED? The defender limped off the Soweto Derby against Kaizer Chiefs last weekend with a hamstring strain. Walking off the field as early as the 28th minute heightened fears that the Buccaneers skipper’s injury is serious and could sideline him for a longer period. But he has offered hope that he could be available on Saturday by beginning training and saying “I feel good.” While he admits it is still premature to state if he will be fit for Usuthu, Maela is optimistic about participating in the MTN8 final.

WHAT MAELA SAID: “People saw that I couldn’t finish the match due to a niggle that I had. But I am still busy with the team doctors and physios. It’s still early to tell,” said Maela as per IOL.

“I feel good though, and I am confident [I’ll be fit for the match on Saturday]. But we’ll see as the week goes. There’s nothing that has been confirmed.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A few key Pirates players have been battling fitness issues. Thembinkosi Lorch last played in August and it appears his return is not in sight yet as he was reportedly not present for training on Tuesday. Thabang Monare is also trying to work his way back to full fitness while striker Evidence Makgopa is yet to make his Buccaneers debut.

STORY IN TWO PHOTOS:

Backpagepix

Backpagepix

WHAT NEXT FOR MAELA? With Maela having allayed fears that his injury is serious by returning to training, he will spend this week trying to fully recover. The defender would be cherishing captaining Pirates on Saturday and winning his first piece of silverware as the Buccaneers skipper.