Orlando Pirates skipper Maela downplays Riveiro's absence from Maritzburg United clash

Pirates captain Innocent Maela feels the absence of suspended coach Jose Riveiro will not negatively impact them against Maritzburg United on Friday.

Pirates host Maritzburg on Friday

Captain Maela returns from suspension

But coach Riveiro is serving a two-match ban

WHAT HAPPENED? Riveiro is serving a two-match ban following his red card in the Nedbank Cup Round of 32 tie against All Stars FC last week. The Buccaneers host Maritzburg in this Premier Soccer League clash at Orlando Stadium and will be trying to make the Spaniard’s absence not felt.

Mandla Ncikazi who stepped in while Riveiro ended the All Stars match in the stands is likely to be in charge on Friday.

WHAT MAELA SAID: "Obviously not having the presence of the head coach on the bench means something but I believe in his technical team, especially coach Mandla and coach Sergio[ Almenara],” Maela told Sowetan Live.

“I hope everything will still align with what the coach wants us to do because he would have trained us the whole week before the game”.

AND WHAT MORE? Pirates will be facing their former coach Fadlu Davids who is now with Maritzburg. Davids was co-coach with Ncikazi last season but the two will now be trying to tactically outwit each other.

Maela does not believe Davids will be able to use his inside knowledge of the Buccaneers to plot for a Team of Choice victory.

“We analyse each and every team we play against and Maritzburg are no different; so we are ready,” said Maela. “As much as coach Fadlu worked with us the previous season, this season we have been playing differently.

“Yes, he knows our individual qualities but now that we are more of a team than individuals, I don't think the knowledge he has will count on match day.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: As Sundowns appear to have run away with the league title, the battle for the second spot has intensified. Pirates have already spelled out their intentions to return to the Caf Champions League by claiming the second position.

Kaizer Chiefs have also set themselves the same goal if playing Champions League football next season.

STORY IN THREE PICTURES:

Backpagepix

Backpagepix

BackpagePix.

WHAT NEXT FOR PIRATES? The Buccaneers will, on Thursday, wind up preparations for the Maritzburg assignment as they try to recover from the 1-0 loss to Mamelodi Sundowns in their last league outing.