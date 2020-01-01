Orlando Pirates skipper Jele eyeing continental berth but wary of Baroka

The Buccaneers skipper is ready to lead his troops and qualify for a continental spot

defender Happy Jele anticipates a tough clash against in their upcoming Premier Soccer League ( ) match on Tuesday evening, saying they are targeting a spot in the Caf or in the Confederation Cup.

The Buccaneers are fresh from two consecutive draws against and in the league, with the skipper saying they played well against the Brazilians but were tightly marked by the Students.

‘Magents’ insists they are a big brand and their ambition is to finish in a decent spot on the log. They are currently in third with 42 points from 24 matches.

“Pirates are a big brand and want to compete for each and every trophy in the league and on the continent,” Jele told the media.

“The brand itself wants to play in Africa. We want to be there‚ so we just have to finish on a good position right now.”

Speaking about their PSL campaign since the season was restarted last week, the veteran defender looks back at their opening matches against Sundowns and Wits.

“The first game the guys were ready in terms of fitness and everything. In the second match, I think Wits saw how well we played against Sundowns and they closed us down,” he added.

“It is very important to go and win the game because we want to finish higher. They are a good team and I know that it’ll be a difficult game on Tuesday.

“We are playing against a good team [Baroka] which wants to move away from the relegation zone. We respect them but we want to win the game irrespective of what‚ we want to win the game and finish on a high note.

“It is very good for the brand itself to finish in a good spot so that we play in the Caf competitions next season.”

With the reigning PSL champions Sundowns - on 46 points in second - struggling to get a win since the PSL restart, coach Josef Zinnabuer’s men will look to collect maximum points in their remaining matches and secure the second spot.

However, coach Pitso Mosimane will lead his troops against at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Monday night as they look to narrow the gap between them and log leaders , who are six points ahead.