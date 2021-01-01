Why Orlando Pirates skipper Jele expects Sesane to be a hit

The 20-year-old central defender has played one full match as well as having made appearances off the bench for the Sea Robbers this season

Orlando Pirates captain Happy Jele believes that up-and-coming young centre-back Thabiso Sesane has many of the qualities needed in a successful career.

Sesane put in an impressive display when Bucs beat Maritzburg United 2-0 on April 18 and was named Man-of-the-Match.

Veteran defender Jele, Pirates' longest-serving player, is impressed by what he's seen from Sesane.

“He is a special player, a good player, a good listener, he is willing to improve each and every game, and he listens to the coaches, the senior players as well,” said Jele, as quoted by Farpost.



“And he is a very good boy, and he is growing each and every day. I would say for me I always tell him that you must keep on working hard and one day he is going to play for the team and the coach gave him a chance and he did well the previous weekend."

Sesane was an unused substitute in last weekend's 1-1 draw with Swallows FC as Bucs head coach Josef Zinnbauer seemingly tries to bed the youngster into the team.

Jele has advised the player to keep his head down and keep on working hard and to remain focused.

“It shows that if you work hard the results will come, it might not be today but one day they will come and the more you listen the more you grow as a player, so I am very happy for him, the way he plays, he got a chance and made use of it.

“So now it is the beginning for him to work harder because it shows that it is possible if you work harder, you will get the chance to play. It is a start for him to keep on working for the team.”

With Pirates still involved in the Caf Confederation Cup as well as the domestic league, the chances are good that he’ll get some more game-time this season.

The Sea Robbers are next in action on Wednesday night – they play Enyimba in Nigeria.