Orlando Pirates skipper Hlatshwayo: MTN8 triumph is overwhelming

There was a feeling of relief throughout the Soweto side's camp having ended a six year wait for silverware following a series of cup final defeats

captain Thulani Hlatshwayo couldn't have asked for a better start to his time with the Buccaneers, having led them to the 2020 MTN8 title just a few months after arriving at the club.

Pirates beat Bloemfontein 2-1 in a captivating final at a rainy Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday evening, thanks to goals from Deon Hotto and Thembinkosi Lorch.

Bucs had found themselves on the back foot after conceding as early as the fourth minute. But they bounced back and showed great character to end the club's six-year wait for a trophy.

Hlatshwayo made his name in South African soccer after graduating through the Cape Town ranks and then later enjoyed great success with .

Now 30-years-old, for the boyhood Orlando Pirates fan who hails from Soweto, it was a dream come true to win silverware as skipper of the Sea Robbers.

"It's overwhelming, in my first season, first cup," he told SuperSport TV after the game. "And now hoping for more, and obviously now the focus goes back to the league because we haven't really got into the momentum of the league - so the focus goes there now.

"We know how big this team is, and obviously the questions were asked, ‘What are you going to change?’. We kept saying 'success', and we are happy to have the first trophy of the season," the Bafana Bafana captain concluded.

Apart from the early Celtic goal, Hlatshwayo and his central defensive partner Ntsikelelo Nyauza were solid on the night and made some vital tackles and blocks.

Nyauza paid tribute to the Pirates supporters with the victory.

"I'm happy, very happy for the organization, for the technical team, for the management, we needed this more than anything. It's more than a trophy - it's for the supporters, it's for the new players who came in," said the 30-year-old.

"And you know, this year wasn't an easy year. The Covid and all that, we must just bring happiness to the people out there, thank you very much."