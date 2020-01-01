Orlando Pirates skipper Hlatshwayo happy to let Jele lift the trophy

The Sea Robbers are gunning for their first silverware since 2014 when they clash with Bloemfontein Celtic in KwaZulu-Natal this weekend

captain Thulani 'Tyson' Hlatshwayo will be happy to share the trophy lifting duties with veteran defender Happy Jele, should the Buccaneers triumph against Bloemfontein in the MTN8 final at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday evening.

The match is set for a 6 pm kick-off in Durban.

Hlatshwayo is in his first season with Bucs but has been skippering the side because club captain Happy Jele is no longer a regular starter in the centre of the Sea Robbers defence.

Overall, Pirates have conceded six goals in nine league and cup matches this season.

Jele, 33, has been with the club for a decade, but has only started two of six league matches (where he wore the armband) in the MTN8 this season. He has played a total of just six minutes.

For the most part, Ntsikelelo Nyauza has been partnered alongside Hlatshwayo in the heart of the Bucs defence.

So it's unlikely Jele will start against Celtic on Saturday. But should Pirates beat Phunya Sele Sele, Hlatshwayo says he'll be happy to have Jele up on the podium receiving the silverware.

"Everyone knows that Happy is the club captain. He’s the one who leads us. For me personally, I would allow him [to lift the trophy] and I will be okay with it for him and me to lift the trophy," the Bafana captain was quoted saying by the Sowetan.

Hlatshwayo revealed he will take inspiration for Saturday's cup final by drawing on his memories at Wits, who beat 3-0 in the 2016 MTN8 final.

He also mentioned how special it would be for him to win silverware with the club he supported as a boy, before he made his way to Cape Town and then Wits before joining Bucs this year.

“Obviously, joining the team I grew up supporting as a youngster from Soweto is a success," he said. "I came to Pirates to succeed. When I was young I wanted to play for this team and win cups. I feel I have the opportunity to take the first step by winning the MTN8."