Orlando Pirates' Sipho Chaine criticised for Bafana Bafana performance despite Egypt clean sheet - 'He is a good goalkeeper, but unfortunately, he is lacking'

Despite keeping a clean sheet in Bafana Bafana's recent 1-0 friendly victory over Egypt in Cairo, Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine has come under fire for his perceived technical limitations. The 29-year-old was handed a rare start by head coach Pitso Mosimane as a reward for his stellar domestic form, yet his performance has not convinced everyone that he is ready to serve as a permanent replacement for first-choice captain Ronwen Williams.

Jabu Mahlangu, a legendary figure who represented both Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates during his playing career, has voiced concerns regarding Chaine's ability to adapt to the demands of the modern game.

While Chaine remained composed for the 62 minutes he spent on the pitch at the Cairo International Stadium, Mahlangu insists that playing at the highest international level requires far more than just traditional shot-stopping abilities.

The pundit argued that the gap between Williams and Chaine remains wide due to the former's ability to act as a sweeper-keeper.

"I think that's where Ronwen is superior to Chaine," Mahlangu explained during a post-match analysis on SABC Sport.

"Because he is more involved. He is more of a sweeper. I think Sipho Chaine needs to improve; I don't know if he will have time to improve playing with the ball like modern goalkeepers."

Mahlangu further elaborated on the tactical necessity for goalkeepers to be comfortable in possession, suggesting that Chaine's teammates might struggle to rely on him when under intense pressure from opposition attackers. He suggested that the Pirates man has a significant mountain to climb if he wants to reach the level of distribution displayed by the continent's elite keepers.

"Look, he is a good goalkeeper, but unfortunately, he is lacking. You have to play as a goalkeeper. You have to play with your feet, and [as players] we have to trust you.

"When we are under pressure, we have to be able to pass it to you. You must open up. So that's where Chaine lacks. How old is he? I'm looking at the time, when will he be able to fix it?" he said.

The criticism comes at a time when Chaine is arguably enjoying the finest period of his professional career at club level.

These domestic accolades saw him named the PSL Goalkeeper of the Season, yet Mahlangu’s comments highlight the difference between domestic dominance and the evolving tactical requirements of international football.

South Africa’s narrow win in Cairo, secured via a goal from Puso Dithejane, will provide a welcome boost to the nation's FIFA World Ranking.

It continues the positive momentum established under Mosimane’s tenure, but the technical debate surrounding the goalkeeping position suggests that the coaching staff still has major decisions to make regarding the squad's long-term hierarchy.



