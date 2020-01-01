Orlando Pirates 'signings do not have the conditioning needed' - Zinnbauer

The German tactician talks about his team’s readiness for the new season as well as why he handed Thulani Hlatswayo the captain's armband

coach Josef Zinnbauer says his new signings’ “momentum is not yet hundred percent” and needs to invest more work in their conditioning as they edge closer to the start of the 2020/21 Premier Soccer League ( ) season.

Pirates signed big-name players ahead of the upcoming campaign, bringing in the likes of captain Thulani Hlatshwayo, Terrence Dzvukamanja, Deon Hotto, and Thabang Monare - all from .

Midfielder Wayde Jootse came in from and Collins Makgaka was signed from FC.

Hlatswayo, Hotto, Jooste and Dzvukamanja started in last Saturday’s 1-0 win over in an MTN8 quarter-final clash while Makgaka did not come off the bench and Monare never featured.

Despite Dzvukamanja starting his Pirates career with the all-important goal on debut, Zinnbauer feels that the new players need more time to adapt to his system.

“This week we have a full week to improve the players again to be better then we have our first league game,” Zinnbauer told the media as per Pirates TV.

“You can always say that you have the quality in the squad, but for a coach it is not easy. You can manage it yes, but for a coach it is nothing better that you get quality in your squad.

“We have a lot of games this season. You see now some of our new signings do not have the conditioning we need at the moment, but it’s normal. Some players have not had a long time with us at training or games.

“We have to work on their conditioning so that they get 100 percent in momentum. Also work on the tactical things and what we need in games so that they understand better.”

While it was a flying debut for Dzvukamanja, it was also a memorable occasion for Hlatshwayo, who wore the captain’s armband and started ahead of skipper Happy Jele.

But Zinnbauer says Jele, who came on in the dying minutes of the match, has no issues with the captain’s responsibilities being handed to Hlatswhayo.

“Happy Jele is normally the club captain and when Happy is not in the game, then it is Tyson who will lead the team,” said Zinnbauer.

“Tyson [Hlatshwayo] is a national team player, captain of Bafana Bafana, he has the quality for this [to be a leader]. Happy as well, [has the quality]. We have a lot of good players that can lead the team, wear the captain’s armband.

“But most of the time it is not important which guy has the qualities to lead the squad or has the armband.

“We have in the team Happy and Tyson maybe ‘Ntsiki’ [Ntsikelelo Nyauza] or other players. They are in a close circle and manage this very well. It’s not a problem for Happy‚ it’s not a problem for Tyson‚ it’s not a problem for the squad.”

It is yet to be seen if Jele will start or be given back his armband in Pirates’ first PSL match of the season away at on Saturday.