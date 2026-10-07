Orlando Pirates sign Ronaldo and help preserve the late Jayden Adams' legacy

Orlando Pirates have secured the services of Ronaldo Adams, the younger brother of the late Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams. The move is seen as a significant step in preserving the legacy of the elder Adams, whose untimely death three months ago sent shockwaves through the South African football fraternity.

The younger Adams has already completed his transition to Johannesburg, where he is integrating into the professional environment at Mayfair. The club views him not just as a tribute to his brother’s memory, but as a genuine prospect capable of climbing the ranks within their prestigious youth system.

Speaking on the arrival of the talented youngster, a source within the Buccaneers camp confirmed that the player is already making a positive impression on the coaching staff.

"Yes, the youngster is here. He is the brother to the late Jayden Adams. He is currently training with our DDC team and looks good at training," a club source told KickOff.

The endorsement suggests that the technical team is satisfied with his early output and technical ability during the initial sessions.

His arrival coincides with a period of mourning and reflection for South African football, as fans continue to process the loss of Jayden.

Ronaldo is expected to link up with the Orlando Pirates DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) side, where he will compete in the Reserve League.

The Buccaneers are the defending champions of the competition and are looking to maintain their dominance by recruiting the best young players from across the country.

In addition to the arrival of Adams, the Soweto giants are remaining active in the transfer market as they look to further strengthen their reserve ranks. Negotiations are currently underway with eMalahleni United as Pirates seek to finalise a deal for Tebatso Letsoalo.

Letsoalo, a highly-rated midfielder hailing from Witbank, has already made the journey to Johannesburg to begin his assessment period. He has joined the DDC team for training sessions, signalling the club's intent to wrap up the deal quickly.

These recruitment drives highlight Pirates' commitment to youth development as a core pillar of their long-term strategy. By securing players like Adams and pursuing Letsoalo, the Buccaneers are positioning themselves to remain at the forefront of the DStv Diski Challenge while giving young stars the best possible chance to succeed at the highest level of South African football.