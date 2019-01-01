Orlando Pirates sign French goalkeeper Joris Delle

Following the recent release of Jackson Mabokgwane, Bucs have signed a new goalkeeper

recently appointed a new goalkeeper coach Jyri Nieminen, who comes in for the departed Andrew Sparkes, and they have since followed up the announcement with the signing of a new goalkeeper in order to bolster their backline.

Bucs recently released Jackson Mabokgwane, whose contract was set to expire at the end of the month, and they have been quick to fill the void left by him with the acquisition of former junior international Joris Delle.

Delle signs for Pirates from Dutch Eredivisie giants and has an abundance of experience under his belt. The 29-year-old has played for several clubs in his birth country France, where he was most noted for his spell at Nice where he competed for the No.1 jersey alongside Colombian David Ospina.

Aside from his time in French , Delle has also played in for Cercle Brugge.

Meanwhile, Pirates have confirmed that the shot-stopper has penned a three-year deal with the Soweto giants.

The club currently have Brilliant Khuzwayo, Siyabonga Mpontshane and Wayne Sandilands at their disposal, but the signing of Delle only increases the competition at the club, and will be welcomed by the fans.

Furthermore, speaking to the club’s website, Delle has expressed his excitement to play for Pirates.

“I am glad to join this prestigious football club called Orlando Pirates and starting a new adventure in ,” a statement issued by the club said.

“Happy to be part of an ambitious club with amazing fans who will accompany us on the road of success. I think that I will be the first French player to play for the Pirates, I would like also be the first to win titles there. Let’s go for it, it starts by a good pre-season!”