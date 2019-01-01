Orlando Pirates sign French goalkeeper Joris Delle and confirm several transfers

Following the recent exodus at the club, Bucs have now signed an abundance of new talent

recently appointed a new goalkeeper coach Jyri Nieminen, who comes in for the departed Andrew Sparkes, and they have since followed up the announcement with the signings of a new goalkeeper as well as Kabelo Dlamini, Bongani Sam, Fortune Makaringe, Siphesihle Ndlovu, Tebogo Tlolane and Tshegofatso Mabasa.

Last week, Bucs released a number of players including the likes of Jackson Mabokgwane, Thabo Matlaba and Thabo Qalinge among others, and they have been quick to fill the void with the acquisition of several attacking options and a former junior international goalkeeper, Joris Delle.

Delle signs for Pirates from Dutch Eredivisie giants and has an abundance of experience under his belt. The 29-year-old has played for several clubs in his birth country France, where he was most noted for his spell at Nice where he competed for the No.1 jersey alongside Colombian David Ospina.

Aside from his time in French , Delle has also played in for Cercle Brugge.

Meanwhile, Pirates have confirmed that the shot-stopper has penned a three-year deal with the Soweto giants.

The club currently have Brilliant Khuzwayo, Siyabonga Mpontshane and Wayne Sandilands at their disposal, but the signing of Delle only increases the competition at the club and will be welcomed by the fans.

Speaking to the club’s website, Delle has expressed his excitement to play for Pirates.

“I am glad to join this prestigious football club called Orlando Pirates and starting a new adventure in ,” a statement issued by the club said.

“Happy to be part of an ambitious club with amazing fans who will accompany us on the road of success. I think that I will be the first French player to play for Pirates, I would like also to be the first to win titles there. Let’s go for it, it starts by a good pre-season!”

Furthermore, the club finally announced the capture of the duo, Makaringe and Ndlovu, who they beat to signing. They also signed Bloemfontein Celtics Tshegofatso Mabasa, Kabelo Dlamini and Bongani Sam. From , Tlolane is the latest to make the switch between the two clubs.