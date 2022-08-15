'Orlando Pirates should terminate Peprah and Eva Nga contracts' – Fuming fans after defeat to Chippa United

Although they did not play at the same time, the two were singled out after Bucs succumbed to a home defeat

Fans have turned their anger on both Bienvenu Eva Nga and Kwame Peprah after Orlando Pirates were defeated 1-0 by Chippa United on Sunday.

Peprah started and missed a number of chances before he was replaced by Eva Nga, but the change did not help as Bucs conceded the slim loss at home.

Abdi Banda’s only goal of the game ensured Chippa United registered their first away victory over the Soweto giants since 2013.

One concerned fan pointed out that Bucs might not even proceed further in the MTN8 Cup with players like Peprah and Eva Nga on board.

Another called for the sale of the Ghanaian star and named the players he wants back at the club while another said he has no business being a footballer.

Although the majority of fans found fault with the two forwards, one more went further and pointed at other players who deserve to carry the blame after the home defeat.

The sale of Malawian international Frank Mhango seems not to have gone down well with fans who expressed disappointment at players that were signed.

After falling down the pecking order at Pirates, Mhango left for AmaZulu and Eva Nga was signed to strengthen the striking department.

A new striker, according to them, should be a transfer priority now.

As the majority of the fans directed anger at Peprah and Eva Nga, some chose to share what they felt would be a workable formation for the team.

Head coach Jose Riveiro got defended as the blame was squarely placed on the players after their first defeat of the season.

One more called out the fans for what he alleged as selective criticism. He went ahead and listed more stars that should be blamed, apart from Peprah and Eva Nga.