'Orlando Pirates should terminate Peprah and Eva Nga contracts' – Fuming fans after defeat to Chippa United

Fans have turned their anger on both Bienvenu Eva Nga and Kwame Peprah after Orlando Pirates were defeated 1-0 by Chippa United on Sunday.
Peprah started and missed a number of chances before he was replaced by Eva Nga, but the change did not help as Bucs conceded the slim loss at home.
Abdi Banda’s only goal of the game ensured Chippa United registered their first away victory over the Soweto giants since 2013.
One concerned fan pointed out that Bucs might not even proceed further in the MTN8 Cup with players like Peprah and Eva Nga on board.
We won’t even make it to the MNT8 final . If we are still playing with people like peprah and Eva Nga.— Sandy girl . (@Xoliiiswa) August 14, 2022
Eva— Mr. Aspire Mkhabela (@Ten83_10) August 14, 2022
Peprah....enough said. Eva reminds me of Nkatha, sadly.
Why did they let Mabasa go is still a mystery.
we need a striker that's hungry for goals @orlandopirates .Peprah is indecisive,poor execution,he doesn't explore his options 🚮 Hotto did the same in the finals(CAFcc)— Boykie Gift Lehihi🇿🇦 (@MxoGift2022) August 14, 2022
Haekhona
Peprah and Eva 🚮🚮— Khanyisile Jamani 🇿🇦📿🌈 (@Jamani_Khanyi) August 14, 2022
@orlandopirates Sell Peprah and Recall Radiopane or Mabasa— Inkunzi Malanga Onke𓃵 (@Mthoffy1) August 14, 2022
Kwame Peprah should be at University, homeboy has no right to be playing football— Kak (@DrUmarscoon) August 14, 2022
Although the majority of fans found fault with the two forwards, one more went further and pointed at other players who deserve to carry the blame after the home defeat.
Pirates players are really disappointing. Hotto, Pule, Peprah and Nga should have atleast got 1 goal if they were that poor infront of goals. These players are too wasteful, they play like they are not happy to play for the badge. They do not show the hunger to succeed!— Mogomotsi Mhure (@TheRealPanyasa) August 14, 2022
The sale of Malawian international Frank Mhango seems not to have gone down well with fans who expressed disappointment at players that were signed.
After falling down the pecking order at Pirates, Mhango left for AmaZulu and Eva Nga was signed to strengthen the striking department.
A new striker, according to them, should be a transfer priority now.
You cannot blame the coach . The transfer window is still open ,Terminate Peprah and Eva Nga's contract and get us a striker please . You realesed Mhango and Mabasa for what vele?💔— Sphiwe Jama (@jama4_sphiwe) August 14, 2022
@orlandopirates the date is 22 September 2022. Am sure you are well aware of this. Forget Peprah and Eva Nga, get strikers. Spend money and stop subjecting us to 2021 things. pic.twitter.com/EYstsgnUAF— Gumani Tshimomola (@TshimomolaGK) August 14, 2022
Pirates replacing Memela, Mulenga, Shonga and Mhango with Dzvuka, Peprah, Nga and Hotto will always be crazy 🤞🤞🤦— L I S A N D R O (@JoeweeCarter90) August 14, 2022
Who in their right mind would sell a quality player like mahango a proven goal scorer and bring in Eva nga mxm— thanda (@mncubethanda) August 15, 2022
As the majority of the fans directed anger at Peprah and Eva Nga, some chose to share what they felt would be a workable formation for the team.
Peprah and Eva Nga together as twin 9s upfront should be a solution .. Lorch Makaringe and Ndlovu behind them.— Exton Mohlaloga (@ExtonMohlaloga) August 14, 2022
It simple to solve finishing at Pirates coach must start by Eva nga and Peprah upfront and lotch behind them in the middle of the park Tim and Ben as defensive midfielder and mosele and monare as player makers at the back Xoki , Sibisi and Ndah Pirates have everything bra— Letslot Hlomela🌹🔥💕 (@LetslotH) August 14, 2022
Head coach Jose Riveiro got defended as the blame was squarely placed on the players after their first defeat of the season.
He is indeed a good coach,I hear abo Junior blaming the coach.Had Pirates scored all those chances we would be talking a different story now.Lorch one on one with keeper.Monare header.Eva Nga.I can't blame Jose in this game.Even the goal why didn't Ofori come out for the ball— Mfana kaMoffu Mncube (@jabulan16136118) August 14, 2022
One more called out the fans for what he alleged as selective criticism. He went ahead and listed more stars that should be blamed, apart from Peprah and Eva Nga.
Eva Nga missed— 𝕯𝖆𝖓𝖎𝖊𝖑 💀☠️💀☠️ (@Muvhangotshedza) August 15, 2022
Peprah missed
Lorch missed
But our fans are busy calling peprah and Nga cows what about Lorch ?
I understand why it has been 10 years without a league title " favouritism towards our players" we really need to support our team not players #orlandopirates pic.twitter.com/9T2i8yqGz0