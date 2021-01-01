Orlando Pirates should replace head coach Zinnbauer with Renard - Vilakazi

The 38-year-old explained why the former Ivory Coast mentor is the right man to lead the Buccaneers after losing his faith in JZ

Orlando Pirates legend Benedict Vilakazi has urged the club's management to dismiss Josef Zinnbauer and replace him with Herve Renard.

The Buccaneers are struggling after winning just one of their last seven matches across all competitions and they are also out of the race for this season's PSL title.

However, Zinnbauer, nicknamed JZ, ended Pirates' six-year trophy drought when he led the team to the 2020 MTN8 title triumph, but Vilakazi feels that this season has been a failure.

“Saying Orlando Pirates have failed this season sounds harsh, but I genuinely believe that they have failed this season," Vilakazi told iDiski Times.

“I know they won the MTN8 and qualified for the quarter-finals of the Caf Confederation Cup, however, I still believe that this season has been a failure for the mighty Buccaneers.

“For the last five seasons, Pirates have had a strong squad which should be easily challenging Mamelodi Sundowns for the league title, but every season has ended in disappointing fashion," he continued.

“Things are even worse this season because as it stands both AmaZulu FC and Golden Arrows are above Pirates in the league.”

Vilakazi, who won two PSL titles and a BP Top 8 (MTN8) with Pirates, believes German tactician Zinnbauer will not be at the Houghton-based giants next season.

The retired central midfielder also advised Bucs to try and bring in accomplished French coach Renard, who is currently in charge of Saudi Arabia.

“I don’t think Josef Zinnbauer will be the coach at Orlando Pirates next season. I have seen enough of him to realise that he will not take the team anywhere,” he added.

“There were pictures of Afcon-winning coach Herve Renard circulating and the suggestion was that he is here in South Africa.

“Orlando Pirates needs a strong coach like him who will lead the club to domestic and continental domination," he explained.

“Renard won the Africa Cup of Nations with Zambia and the Ivory Coast. He is a respected coach across the continent and he knows African football.

“I think it will be a great idea if the Buccaneers get his services going forward.”

Renard, who has been in charge of Saudi Arabia since 2019, was linked with the Bafana Bafana coaching job last month, but he denied reports of applying for the position which was vacant at the time.

Belgian tactician Hugo Broos has since been appointed Bafana coach replacing Molefi Ntseki.