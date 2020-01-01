Orlando Pirates should not get ahead of themselves - Mhango

The Malawi international shot to the top of the PSL goal-scorers chart following a first half hat-trick against Polokwane City

forward Frank Mhango is refusing to revel in his red-hot form capped by Tuesday’s hat-trick away at in a Premier Soccer League ( ) tie.

Pirates smashed Polokwane City 4-1 at Peter Mokaba Stadium with Mhango blitzing the Limpopo side with three goals inside 30 minutes, before Ben Motshwari grabbed Pirates' fourth goal.

The Malawian has now scored six goals in his last three league games and leads the goal-scoring standings with 10 goals for Pirates, who returned to fifth spot on the PSL standings on Tuesday.

While expressing delight at his fine form, Mhango says there is “no time to relax” as Pirates have already set sights on their upcoming league assignments.

“I am happy with last night’s performance. This is just the result and performance we needed. We really got stuck into giving a good performance, very intense from front to back,” Mhango told the Orlando Pirates website.

“We worked so hard and moved the ball well particularly in the first half but most importantly, we went home with all three points.

“On a personal level I am very pleased to have scored a hat-trick, as an attacking player goals is what we live for. But there’s no time to relax, we need to stay grounded and not get ahead of ourselves.

“We have important games lined up this month. We need to try build on last night’s performance and produce some consistent results.”

Pirates will now shift their focus to reigning champions , whom they meet on January 15, and Mhango might want to prove that his current form is no fluke.