Orlando Pirates should have had a penalty, says ex-Bucs midfielder Fredericks

There were some arguable calls which made a big difference in what was a tight match, despite Chippa United playing for 45 minutes with only 10 men

should have been awarded a first-half penalty against at the Orlando Stadium on Wednesday night, according to former Buccaneer and midfielder Stanton Fredericks.

Fredericks was referring to an incident which occurred in the ninth minute involving Chippa United forward Thabiso Lebitso and Orlando Pirates defender Thabiso Monyane.

After a lung-busting run, Monyane cut into the Chilli Boys box before he was sent flying by a challenge from Lebitso.

Referee Thando Ndzandzeka waved play on in the apparent belief that Lebitso had taken the ball, albeit that his tackle was from behind.

However, replays appeared to show that the Chippa player had made contact with Monyane's foot before getting to the ball, which would have meant a penalty.

"Clear penalty," Fredericks said in his role as a SuperSport TV analyst. "We have the luxury of a slow-mo, but once again you can see that direct play from Orlando Pirates that's causing them all sorts of problems - where [Vincent] Pule tucks in and Monyane is on his bicycle.

"It was a tackle from behind," the former Bafana Bafana midfielder stated. "We then had a proper, clear look, and you can see that contact is onto Monyane's leg.

"Very difficult to understand why he never pointed to the spot, because firstly, you are tackling from behind. I think it was the wrong call and Orlando Pirates were unlucky not to get a penalty," Fredericks added.

It had looked as if that decision was going to prove critical for Pirates as they struggled to break down a resolute Chippa side.

But eventually, Bucs' persistence paid off as Fortune Makaringe scored in the 86th minute to secure a 1-0 victory at the Orlando Stadium against a Chippa side who had played the entire second half with 10 men after Sandile Mthethwa's 45th-minute sending-off.

That was also a debatable decision by Ndzandzeka, as it was unclear whether Mthethwa had intentionally elbowed Deon Hotto. There was also not a great deal of force and it could be argued that the Namibian ran into Mthethwa as he came storming into the tackle.