'Orlando Pirates should have had a penalty' - former Banyana Banyana skipper Dludlu

The points dropped mean the Sea Robbers find themselves 10 points adrift of pace setters Mamelodi Sundowns with a third of the season played

Simphiwe Dludlu, the former Banyana Banyana defender, thought that should have been awarded a penalty in their match against Swallows FC at the Orlando Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The game ended in a 1-1 draw after Pirates scored first in the 85th minute, only for the Birds to equalise through Kamahelo Mahlatsi in the third minute of added time.

Overall, it could be argued that the draw was a fair reflection of a game in which Swallows enjoyed the upper-hand in the first half before Bucs came back strongly after the interval on a wet afternoon in Soweto.

"Sharing the spoils is a true definition of how they played this afternoon," Dludlu said in her role as SuperSport TV analyst.

"Because in the first half Pirates could not handle the pressure from Swallows. And in the second half, they really had a clear plan to say, 'let's change up how we add numbers forward'. Because you could see them playing with three at the back when they have the ball."

The match’s controversial moment arose in the 70th minute with the scores locked at 0-0.

The Sea Robbers engaged in an intricate build-up around the Swallows box which culminated in Fortune Makaringe charging into the penalty area and seemingly getting taken out by Birds defender Tlakusani Mthethwa, just as he was about the pull the trigger.

Replays certainly strongly suggested that Makaringe had been fouled. But after consulting with his assistant on the far side, referee Jelly Chavani decided the Pirates midfielder had dived and showed him a yellow card instead of pointing to the spot.

"I could have thought that was a penalty, honestly,” Dludlu said. “Because how [Makaringe] went in, he carried the ball close to him and did not show any simulation there. This really looks close, like a penalty.

"Because Mthethwa really lunged in there for Makaringe, and he didn't even know where the opponent was coming from. He [Makaringe] couldn't step trying to carry on forward to try and score.

“Definitely I could say its a penalty when you look at the different angles. It's wet, it's slippery, it's bound to happen and just unlucky that the referee didn't call it."

Bucs also appeared to have a harsh decision go against them in the 89th minute when a goal-bound Deon Hotto was called back for being off-side.