Orlando Pirates should be winning trophies, Sibisi 'hopes to bring that luck'

The centre-back made it clear that he wants to create his own legacy at the Houghton-based giants after following in Siyabonga Sangweni's footsteps

New Orlando Pirates defender Nkosinathi Sibisi is hoping to help bring back the glory days at the Soweto giants.

The Buccaneers endured a disappointing 2021-22 season in which they failed to win a major trophy despite reaching the Caf Confederation Cup final, where they lost to RS Berkane of Morocco.

The club has since splashed the cash and brought in six new signings, including Sibisi from Lamontville Golden Arrows, where he established himself as one of the best centre-backs in the Premier Soccer League.

Having followed in the footsteps of Siyabonga Sangweni who joined Pirates from Arrows in 2011, Sibisi is keen to create his own legacy at the Soweto giants.

"I know Sangweni was a big player for Arrows and Pirates, but I'm Nkosinathi Sibisi and am joining the club to create my own history," Sibisi told Daily Sun.

Sangweni won a domestic treble in his debut season with the Buccaneers and he also lifted the 2014 Nedbank Cup before being forced to retire from professional football in 2016 having been plagued by a string of injuries.

"Also joining Pirates is a dream come true for me because it is a club I grew up supporting. In addition, Pirates should be winning cups and I hope I will bring that luck," he continued.

Sibisi, who was nurtured in the Arrows academy before being promoted to the first team in 2016, explained that he will always be grateful to the club's chairperson Mato Madlala.

"I don't know how it feels to join a new club because throughout my career I have been at Arrows," the 26-year-old player added.

"She did everything for me. I won two DStv Diski Challenge titles with the reserve side and captained the team at the same time."